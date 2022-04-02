Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter to pay his respects to 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker ahead of tonight’s induction.

Rotunda commented on how he was always honored to step in the ring with Taker. He called Taker the best to ever lace up a pair of boots, and said the induction is well deserved.

“Paying my respects to @undertaker,” Rotunda wrote. “The word legend is thrown around a lot these days, but no one owns that title like The Deadman does. It was an honor every time I stepped in the ring with him. For my money he is the best to ever lace ‘em up. I’m happy for you man! Well deserved”

Rotunda and Taker had two standard matches during their WWE careers. Taker defeated Wyatt in singles action at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, and then Taker teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Kane for a win over Wyatt and the late Luke Harper at Survivor Series that same year.

As noted, Rotunda arrived in Dallas on Thursday night for his WrestleCon signings, his first appearances since WWE released him back in July. Wyatt took to Instagram after coming into town and commented on how he missed the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. He then answered several questions from fans, and gave interesting responses on his in-ring future, his use of The Fiend, his health, Seth Rollins, and more. You can click here for those questions and answers.

Stay tuned for more

