The list of pre-SummerSlam partnerships continues to grow for WWE ahead of this weekend’s first-ever two-night premium live event.

On Friday morning, TKO Group issued a press release to officially announce an extended partnership with Wingstop across WWE and UFC events. Per the deal, they will serve as the presenting sponsor for WWE SummerSlam and UFC 322.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TKO ANNOUNCES EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH WINGSTOP ACROSS WWE® AND UFC® EVENTS

Wingstop Named Presenting Partner for SummerSlam® 2025 and UFC® 322

August 1, 2025 – TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) today announced an expanded partnership with Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) – the hottest restaurant brand specializing in cooked-to-order chicken wings in bold, distinctive flavors – that will include integrations across SummerSlam 2025 and UFC 322, historically two of the most high-profile events in the TKO portfolio.

“Wingstop continues to be an incredible partner across both UFC and WWE, showing up in bold and memorable ways around our biggest moments,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “As their momentum in the market continues to grow, we’re thrilled to expand our work together on some of the most impactful stages in sports and entertainment.”

Under the new agreement, Wingstop will serve as a presenting partner of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam taking place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Wingstop will receive enhanced match sponsorships and other integrations within future Premium Live Events, including Royal Rumble® and WrestleMania®.

Following SummerSlam, Wingstop will return as presenting partner of UFC 322 in November. While a specific date and location has yet to be announced, the November Pay-Per-View is traditionally one of the biggest events on the UFC calendar. Past November UFC Pay-Per-Views have included historic events at Madison Square Garden, such as UFC 205: ALVAREZ vs. MCGREGOR, in which Conor McGregor became UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion, and UFC 217: BISPING vs. ST-PIERRE, which saw Georges St-Pierre capture the middleweight title in what would become his final professional fight.

As the presenting partner of UFC 322, Wingstop branding will be prominently featured at all official UFC fight week activities before, during, and after the event. On fight night, Wingstop integrations will include high visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon® and broadcast features during the main card of the Pay-Per-View. More details about UFC 322 will be announced in the months ahead.

Wingstop’s presenting partnership of UFC 322 continues the successful relationship the companies have forged over the past year. In June, Wingstop served as the presenting partner of UFC® 317: TOPURIA vs. OLIVEIRA at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in which rising star Ilia Topuria continued his historic run by knocking out Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title in the main event. Wingstop also served as an Official Partner for the groundbreaking NOCHE UFC event held at Sphere in Las Vegas in September 2024.

