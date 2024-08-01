“The Biggest Party of the Summer” this coming Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio will be brought to you by Wingstop.

On Thursday, a press release was issued to officially announce Wingstop as the presenting sponsor for the WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event scheduled for August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

WINGSTOP TO SERVE AS PRESENTING PARTNER OF SUMMERSLAM ® 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., August 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) – the hottest restaurant brand specializing in cooked-to-order chicken wings in bold, distinctive flavors – will serve as the presenting partner of SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The partnership includes two corner mat signage placements, marking the first time in company history that the ring canvas will feature this exclusive branding.

In addition to its premiere designation as the presenting partner of SummerSlam 2024, Wingstop will present the SummerSlam Kickoff Event on Friday, August 2 which streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock. The partnership also includes a customized video campaign featuring WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman which will air across WWE programming this summer.

“Alongside our partners at Wingstop, we are excited to unlock new branding opportunities from ring mat placements to a unique Presenting Partner campaign,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO.

WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Bayley will host a meet and greet at a local Wingstop restaurant in Cleveland at 439 W. Bagley Road in Berea, OH on August 2, from noon to 2 p.m. ET in advance of SummerSlam 2024. They will sign autographs, take pictures with fans and indulge in cooked-to-order, craveable wings and chicken sandwiches, from the most iconic flavors like Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero and OG Hot, to the newest menu add – Hot Honey Rub.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,250 locations worldwide. The Flavor Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans’ choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop’s menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2023, Wingstop’s system-wide sales increased 27.1% to approximately $3.5 billion and marked its 20th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop’s system is comprised of corporate-owned restaurants and independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop’s total restaurant count of 2,279 as of March 30, 2024. A key to this business success stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand’s environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

In 2023, Wingstop earned its “Best Places to Work” certification. The Company landed on Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Fastest-Growing Franchises” list and ranked #16 on “Franchise 500.” Wingstop was listed on Technomic’s “Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report,” QSR Magazine’s “2023 QSR 50” and Franchise Time’s “40 Smartest-Growing Franchises.”