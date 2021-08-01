This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” will feature an NWA women’s eliminator matchup between Leyla Hirsch and The Bunny, with the winner receiving a shot at the NWA women’s championship, which is currently held by Kamille.

Mickie James-Aldis took to Twitter to hype up the matchup and confirm that the bout will take place at the August 28th Empowerrr pay per view. She writes, “Well well well…Back to business folks! 2 incredible competitors. 1 Championship Opportunity of a lifetime. Who wants a shot at “The Burke.” Who really wants to face Kamille? Who wants to make #HERstory at #EMPowerrr. I can’t wait!”

