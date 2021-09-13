The Honor Rumble took place at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Alex Zayne returned to the promotion to win it.

He was the final entrant of the match and was in the final two with PJ Black. The finish saw Black get thrown over the top rope.

Bandido defended the ROH World Title in a fatal four-way against Brody King, Demonic Flamita, and EC3 later in the show.

Zayne has earned a shot at the ROH World Championship. This marked the first time that he has wrestled since being released by WWE back in August.