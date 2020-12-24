“Filthy” Tom Lawlor is your 2020 MLW Opera Cup winner.
Tonight’s MLW Fusion episode saw Lawlor defeat Low Ki in the 30-minute finals of the Opera Cup tournament.
Below is a final look at the 2020 Opera Cup brackets, along with a few shots from Lawlor vs. Ki, and the full episode from tonight:
ROUND 1
* Richard Holliday defeated TJP
* Tom Lawlor defeated Rocky Romero
* ACH defeated Laredo Kid
* Low Ki defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.
SEMI-FINALS
* Low Ki defeated Richard Holliday
* Tom Lawlor defeated ACH
FINALS
* Tom Lawlor defeated Low Ki
Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) checks the kick from @FilthyTomLawlor and delivers a Kick back.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📱 💻 📺 https://t.co/rowHkrlSQX pic.twitter.com/WWRaAgl4ja
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 24, 2020
Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) with a double stomp to the chest of @FilthyTomLawlor!#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📱 💻 📺 https://t.co/rowHkrlSQX pic.twitter.com/2cReQ8LlrX
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 24, 2020
.@FilthyTomLawlor delivering a BIG Backbreaker on Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior).#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📱 💻 📺 https://t.co/rowHkr4hZp pic.twitter.com/oUjRejDGwU
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 24, 2020
.@FilthyTomLawlor takes down Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) with a Dragon screw leg whip.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📱 💻 📺 https://t.co/rowHkrlSQX pic.twitter.com/SGhgwmKf2e
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 24, 2020
Tidal Wave from Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior)!#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📱 💻 📺 https://t.co/rowHkrlSQX pic.twitter.com/m8DTsk8fXC
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 24, 2020
WAIT WHAT?
Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) Knocks Out @FilthyTomLawlor with a vicious Koppu kick. However Lawlor uses the momentum against Ki and picks up the win to become this years Opera cup winner!#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📱 💻 📺 https://t.co/rowHkrlSQX pic.twitter.com/amDAzLwAnw
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 24, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.