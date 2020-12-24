“Filthy” Tom Lawlor is your 2020 MLW Opera Cup winner.

Tonight’s MLW Fusion episode saw Lawlor defeat Low Ki in the 30-minute finals of the Opera Cup tournament.

Below is a final look at the 2020 Opera Cup brackets, along with a few shots from Lawlor vs. Ki, and the full episode from tonight:

ROUND 1

* Richard Holliday defeated TJP

* Tom Lawlor defeated Rocky Romero

* ACH defeated Laredo Kid

* Low Ki defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.

SEMI-FINALS

* Low Ki defeated Richard Holliday

* Tom Lawlor defeated ACH

FINALS

* Tom Lawlor defeated Low Ki

WAIT WHAT? Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) Knocks Out @FilthyTomLawlor with a vicious Koppu kick. However Lawlor uses the momentum against Ki and picks up the win to become this years Opera cup winner!#MLWFusion | #OperaCup 📱 💻 📺 https://t.co/rowHkrlSQX pic.twitter.com/amDAzLwAnw — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 24, 2020

