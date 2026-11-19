MJF has his sights set on becoming the undisputed AEW World Champion.

Following his surprise return at AEW Full Gear 2026 over the weekend, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared on the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he continued his war of words with reigning AEW World Champion Will Ospreay.

With Ospreay absent from the show, Friedman took full advantage of the opportunity to deliver a lengthy verbal attack on “The Aerial Assassin.”

During the segment, MJF mocked Ospreay’s ongoing mission to “restore the feeling” in AEW, arguing that he doesn’t need to restore anything because he is the feeling.

Friedman also accused Ospreay of stealing his accomplishments, his championship and, most importantly, his life.

The former AEW World Champion ultimately made his intentions clear, issuing a challenge for Ospreay to face him at AEW Worlds End with both versions of the AEW World Championship on the line.

MJF returned at Full Gear wearing a mask before attacking Ospreay and making his presence felt with the “One True Champion” title belt.

AEW Worlds End 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will mark the company’s final pay-per-view of the year.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/19 for live AEW Worlds End 2026 Results coverage.