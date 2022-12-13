A Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW.

Tonight’s RAW saw Lumis and Johnny Gargano buy the WWE merchandise stand out, then start passing the free merchandise out to fans. The Miz attacked them and ran away with the money, but Adam Pearce later came out and ordered him to give the money back. This led to Gargano proposing a Ladder Match for next week’s show, with the money bags on the line. Lumis is putting up his bag of money, but Miz must also put up a bag of money, double or nothing, and winner takes all.

The Miz has feuded with Lumis and Gargano for a few months now, and next week’s Ladder Match could be the blow-off to the feud. However, this will be just the second TV match between the two after Lumis defeated Miz by submission on the November 28 RAW.

Below are a few related shots from tonight’s RAW:

The Miz vs Dexter Lumis 2 is on next week! The rematch will be a ladder match! 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/CW1KaQkkLp — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 13, 2022

