“Winner Takes All” Main Event Confirmed for July 8 WWE NXT Episode

The big Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All main event is now official for the July 8 edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The match will see NXT North American Champion Keith Lee go up against NXT Champion Adam Cole. Both titles will be on the line.

Tonight’s NXT main event saw Lee retain over Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat to determine who faces Cole in the Winner Takes All match next month. The show ended with a face off between Cole and Lee in the ring.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s main event and the graphic for Lee vs. Cole:

L I M I T L E S S STILL the @WWENXT North American Champion: @RealKeithLee! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hTEotxHE0x — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 25, 2020

AND STILL. NXT North American Champion @RealKeithLee will face @AdamColePro in a Winner Takes All Match on July 8th. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6HSFy5RGrN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020

2 weeks away? No. GIVE IT TO US NOW!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/j9cFORULLD — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 25, 2020

