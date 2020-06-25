“Winner Takes All” Main Event Confirmed for July 8 WWE NXT Episode

The big Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All main event is now official for the July 8 edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.
The match will see NXT North American Champion Keith Lee go up against NXT Champion Adam Cole. Both titles will be on the line.
Tonight’s NXT main event saw Lee retain over Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat to determine who faces Cole in the Winner Takes All match next month. The show ended with a face off between Cole and Lee in the ring.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s main event and the graphic for Lee vs. Cole:
Three of #WWENXT's best. Two championship opportunities. It's time. @RealKeithLee @FinnBalor @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/I5tYdnu5CP
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2020
What's better: the original or the sequel? #WWENXT @FinnBalor @JohnnyGargano @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/aoghLl7EAg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020
KEITH LEE APPRECIATION TWEET.#WWENXT @RealKeithLee @JohnnyGargano @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/7wJXoQyKET
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2020
*GULP*#WWENXT @FinnBalor @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/Cqcmg7atw7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020
What a BATTLE between @RealKeithLee, @JohnnyGargano & @FinnBalor!
This is your #WWENXT MAIN EVENT! pic.twitter.com/f95Dpq7ufa
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2020
BASK. @RealKeithLee retains his #WWENXT North American Title in a THRILLING #TripleThreat Match! #AndStill @JohnnyGargano @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/41wR1lV7G8
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2020
L I M I T L E S S
STILL the @WWENXT North American Champion: @RealKeithLee! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hTEotxHE0x
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 25, 2020
AND STILL.
NXT North American Champion @RealKeithLee will face @AdamColePro in a Winner Takes All Match on July 8th. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6HSFy5RGrN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020
There can only be one. #WWENXT @RealKeithLee @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/mZI2u2oenS
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020
2 weeks away? No.
GIVE IT TO US NOW!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/j9cFORULLD
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 25, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea