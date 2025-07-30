Barbara Doran, the woman involved in the Vince McMahon serious car accident last Thursday in Westport, CT., surfaced on social media to comment about the incident.

Doran shared the following statement:

Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /#VinceMcMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway (built in the 1930s). I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards.

An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull Mcmahon over, but he was not in time. Both front wheels of McMahon’s Bentley were sheared off,￼ and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury.

The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me.

Amazing that no other cars were hit, and that I got out of the car, hands shaking for a good twenty minutes, but otherwise seemingly unscathed (stiff neck later, etc., and full battery of hospital scans and bloodwork. Time will tell I am told.).

Oddly, Hulk Hogan, who made McMahon’s fame and fortune, died about the same time as the accident.

Photos of my car and his car here.