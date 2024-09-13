WOW is returning for an event in “Sin City” for a special live event later this month.

On Friday, Women Of Wrestling announced a free live national televised events scheduled for Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Featured below is the official press release with all of the details.

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING TAKES OVER THE LAS VEGAS FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE

Jeanie Buss and David McLane’s all-female wrestling organization comes to downtown Las Vegas for a Saturday night spectacular featuring WOW Superheroes, Chainsaw, Penelope Pink, Tag Team Champions Miami’s Sweet Heat and reality TV star, Paola Mayfield

LOS ANGELES – September 13, 2024 – Today, WOW – Women Of Wrestling announced they will present a special live event in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 28, 2024 with live matches featuring fan favorites and new WOW Superhero, reality star Paola Mayfield (The GOAT winner, 90 Day Fiance).

For the first time and for one night only, WOW – Women Of Wrestling invites fans to come to downtown Las Vegas for live matches at the Fremont Street Experience. The matches will be nationally televised, featuring four-time tag team champions, the Carlson Twins Miami’s Sweet Heat made up of Luscious Lindsey and Lovely Laurie. Australia’s Princess Aussie and Genesis will also be returning along with former WOW champion Penelope Pink and Mother Truckers Holly Swag and her mom, Big Rig Betty. Newcomers including Nikki Nashville, Xena Phoenix and the Albanian Grappler will also take the ring in Vegas. All the action gets under way starting at 8 PM.

The live event will include the introduction to the “Buss Belt,” named fondly after co-owner and co-founder of WOW Jeanie Buss, as a new title to compete for by the WOW Superheroes. Season three premieres this weekend, September 14th in national syndication and will be available beginning this fall on Pluto TV via the new exclusive WOW – Women Of Wrestling channel.

About WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-owned and co-founded by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, who is the founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Led by the larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events and in weekly syndication across the U.S., on VICE TV and internationally including in Australia, Canada, Germany, India and Asia. Additionally, this September, Pluto TV will launch a dedicated WOW channel with all episodes from seasons one and two, and season three will be available after its syndication launch. As the only all-female wrestling organization with a global footprint, WOW showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring stories, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

About Paramount Global Content Distribution

Paramount Global Content Distribution is the leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace. The division’s portfolio is comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands, including feature films and television programs from Paramount Pictures, Republic Pictures,CBS Studios, CBS Media Ventures, CBS News, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon, MTV Entertainment Studios, Miramax and third-party partners. The division also has the largest distributed library of series and film titles, including global franchises such as “CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION,” “NCIS,” “STAR TREK,” “SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS,” “TRANSFORMERS,” “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE” and more. In addition, the division licenses a diverse lineup of scripted and unscripted formats for local production and international co-productions. Paramount Global Content Distribution is a division of Paramount.