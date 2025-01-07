Tony Khan surfaced on social media with a big announcement today.

On Tuesday, January 7, the AEW President took to X to announce a Women’s Casino Gauntlet match for an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for next Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage will take place live at 8/7c on TBS.

The Women’s Casino Gauntlet winner will move on to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship, currently held by “The Glamour” Mariah May, at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show on Saturday, February 15, 2025 in Brisbane.

Previously announced for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on 1/15 is Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against the winner of a Men’s Casino Gauntlet that will take place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on 1/8.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.