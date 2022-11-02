New matches have been revealed for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view.

After previous speculation, it’s now official that Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx) will challenge NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión at Hard Times. The father & son tag team defeated JTG and Dirty Dango of The Dirty Sexy Boys on this week’s NWA Power episode to become the new #1 contenders to La Rebelión’s Mecha Wolf 450 and Bestia 666.

A Voodoo Queen Casket Match has also been announced for NWA Hard Times 3. This week’s NWA Power saw Father James Mitchell challenge Natalia Markova to face Max The Impaler in the Casket Match at Hard Times, and the NWA has since confirmed the match.

NWA Hard Times III will take place on Saturday, November 12 from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. The free pre-show will begin at 6pm ET via YouTube and FITE, while the main card will begin at 7pm ET via FITE. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Chelsea Green vs. KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

Vacant NWA World Television Title Match

AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater

NWA National Title Match

Dak Draper vs. Cyon (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match

The Spectaculars vs. The Fixers (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Hawx Aerie vs. La Rebelión (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate vs. Pretty Empowered (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Colby Corino vs. Davey Richards (c)

Voodoo Queen Casket Match

Natalia Markova vs. Max The Impaler

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

Nick Aldis vs. Odinson

The Question Mark vs. The Question Mark II

Pre-Show: Hardcore Team War

JTG, Anthony Mayweather and The Pope vs. Jax Dane, Magic Jake and Mercurio

