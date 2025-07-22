The lineup for Thursday’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling announced that new women’s double champion Jacy Jane will appear live on Thursday’s show.

Previously announced for the show is Joe Hendry and Jeff Hardy concert, as well as Mike Santana vs. Joe Hendry in singles action

TNA iMPACT takes place on July 24, 2025 from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.