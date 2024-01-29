A big news item to start the week regarding the direction of the WWE women’s division going into WrestleMania 40.

According to PW Insider, several women will be competing in the Elimination Chamber matchup at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Australia next month, with the winner receiving a shot at Rhea Ripley and her women’s championship at the Showcase of the Immortals. The report mentions that the two frontrunners to face Ripley are Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, so the WWE Universe should expect them both to be in the Chamber matchup. However, that is NOT CONFIRMED yet.

This year’s WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 24th from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. CM Punk is expected to be on the card, but Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not.