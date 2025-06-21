The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are making the media rounds to promote the return of WWE LFG on A&E this Sunday, where both will be serving as coaches for the second season of the WWE Superstar Sunday show.

During a recent interview with the WrestleStar YouTube channel, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool spoke about the upcoming WWE Evolution all-women’s premium live event, WWE’s long-term storyline writing, the end of the ‘American Badass’ character and the Women’s Mount Rushmore of wrestling list.

Featured below are some of the highlights sent to us where the two touch on these topics with their thoughts.

Michelle McCool on potential Evolution 2 appearance: “Yep, I always say I’m just a phone call away. I’ve actually been in the ring a little bit, feeling pretty good, if they ask, I’ll be there. In fact, I would love a Lay-Cool reunion. I think Layla finally kind of get back at the scene. But look, I’m always down to fight. I’m always ready. I have not been called, but I would love to do anything that they asked me to do….I think I got one more. I always say I’ve got one more in me…but yes, I’m good for one more.”

The Undertaker on where the WWE product lacks: “Man, it’s hard to put a finger on that, especially since the business itself is so incredibly strong right now. As far as gates and all the money that is generated, I feel like there needs to be maybe….some more deeper storylines. Everything is, you know we had The Bloodline story, which was incredible. And I mean, no, I mean, it’s probably not even over yet, but there because there’s so many in The Bloodline or who’ve crossed paths with The Bloodline. But that was such a it was such a rich, rich story. And it worked so well. So I would like to see some more deep-rooted trajectory. Yeah, I think more personal, more personal stories and vendettas and underhandedness. Yeah, I like my bad guys to be bad and my good guys to be good, right? You know, I need to feel my good guys in jeopardy and have them really overcome things. And I think if we can do a little bit more of that, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

McCool on her women’s wrestling Mount Rushmore: “I think you got to put May [Young] on there. I think you got to put Chyna on there. I’m gonna go, [Fablous] Moolah also. Well, I mean, that’s who paid the way….I’m gonna go, Sensational Sherri. I think she changed the game.”

Undertaker on whether he thought 2004 was the right time to end the American Badass gimmick: “Yeah, no, I thought it had more legs. I think really, we just kind of began to scratch the surface of what the range of that character would have been. It was just, you know, just sometimes you can only fight the man so long and, you know, he loved—Vince, I’m talking about Vince—he loved his Undertaker. He was on board when I came up with the American Badass… he understood my reasoning and my logic behind doing it. But he was also like, always waiting on the day of the return. You know, the hat, the coat….But yeah, I thought it had more legs. But yeah, everything worked out all right.”