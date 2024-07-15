A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE confirmed the addition of Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley to the lineup for the July 16 episode of WWE NXT.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the 7/16 show:

* Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley

* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to speak

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

* The OC (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, & Michin) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker)

* The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

