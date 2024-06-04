WWE issued the following press release announcing a new segment for this evening’s edition of NXT on USA.

The several competitors who will be competing for the NXT Women’s North American Title at Battleground will meet in a summit on tonight’s program. Full details are below.

The field is set for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at Battleground, as Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, Michin and Kelani Jordan will all meet in the ring to discuss the historic match. Will sparks fly, or will order be maintained when these six Superstars come face-to-face? Tune in to NXT on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

-Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Damon Kemp for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

-Summit between the NXT North American Championship Challengers

-An inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice