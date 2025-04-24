Rapper Master P kicked off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite by celebrating with the newly crowned AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps — Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata.

But before the celebration could truly begin, the Death Riders stormed the ring. The group’s male members ambushed The Opps from behind, while Marina Shafir made a surprise entrance through the crowd.

Chaos ensued as Jon Moxley came face-to-face with Master P. In the midst of the standoff, Samoa Joe locked in his coquina clutch, nearly putting Moxley to sleep.

The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada rushed the ring to back up the Death Riders. However, Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega soon arrived to drive The Elite away, leaving the Death Riders standing tall as the dust settled.

Jamie Hayter is moving on to the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

This week’s episode of of AEW Dynamite was headlined by the tournament’s second semifinal match, with Kris Statlander taking on Jamie Hayter.

After a hard fought bout, Hayter scored the pinfall victory over Statlander, nailing her with her signature lariat.

With the win, Hayter will move on to face Mercedes Mone in the finals of the tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 in May.

Adam Cole recently shared his eagerness to defend his TNT Championship against top-tier talent like Will Ospreay or Kevin Knight.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Battleground Podcast,” Cole reflected on his recent title win at AEW Dynasty and discussed who he’d like to face next. He said,

“Oh man, with AEW’s tagline being ‘Where the best wrestle,’ it’s honestly true when you look at our roster. It’s stacked with some of the best wrestlers in the world,” Cole said. “There are so many guys I haven’t had the chance to face yet in AEW. Will Ospreay is definitely someone I’d love to share the ring with. Kevin Knight is another — he’s been absolutely incredible and is really making a name for himself. I’d love to wrestle him as well.”

He continued, “Daniel Garcia was a guy I really wanted to wrestle, and we ended up having a great trilogy. That was a lot of fun. But honestly, there are just so many guys I want to get in the ring with. That’s part of why I wanted to do the open challenge — to get those opportunities and prove myself. I want to solidify myself as the greatest TNT Champion of all time, and that means taking on all challengers and putting on the best matches possible. I could name so many guys — the list is long.”

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza below:

* Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Dralistico

* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush)