AEW has announced on this evening’s Rampage that Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter will clash in the opening round of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament on next week’s Dynamite from Long Island.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE IS BELOW:

-Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW championship

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter Owen Hart tounrament quarterfinals

-Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-MJF and Wardlow contract signing

-CM Punk vs. John Silver