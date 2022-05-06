AEW has announced on this evening’s Rampage that Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter will clash in the opening round of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament on next week’s Dynamite from Long Island.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE IS BELOW:
-Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW championship
-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter Owen Hart tounrament quarterfinals
-Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals
-Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals
-MJF and Wardlow contract signing
-CM Punk vs. John Silver