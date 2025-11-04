A pair of title-holders from the blue brand appeared on the red brand show for WWE on Monday night.

Joining Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch as WWE Superstars who made unadvertised surprise appearances on WWE Raw on Monday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico were WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

The duo came out to the ring to confront The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

If you missed it, featured below is a recap of The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria match from the 11/3 WWE Raw, which featured Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss appearing after the match.

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Bayley is pacing when Lyra Valkyria walks up to her. They don’t seem to be on the same page. Bayley says they need to focus on the Kabuki Warriors. Valkyria needs to know if she can count on her. Bayley says they’re good. They slap hands, and Bayley walks off. The Kabuki Warriors make their entrance. Asuka and Becky Lynch go face-to-face before Lynch walks off. Lyra Valkyria will start against Asuka. They lock up, and Valkyria quickly takes her down. Asuka grabs a waistlock before applying a hammerlock. Valkyria twists out and takes her down. Asuka kips up and slams Valkyria down before kicking her in the spine several times. Asuka puts a foot on her chest for a pin, but Valkyria kicks out before one. Asuka talks trash, so Valkyria slaps her. Valkyria avoids a kick and kicks her in the midsection. Asuka reverses a whip, but Valkyria does a cartwheel, sweeps her feet, and hits a basement dropkick for a two-count. Bayley and Kairi Sane tag in. Asuka didn’t want to go against Bayley. Bayley rolls Sane up for a two-count. Sane strategizes with Asuka. Sane quickly gets out of the ring and kicks Bayley. Bayley reverses a whip, but Sane hits a head-scissor takeover. Sane goes for a sliding forearm, but Bayley counters into a roll-up for a two-count. Sane hits a spinning elbow and chops her chest. Bayley quickly drops her on the apron and shoulders her back. Sane comes off the top rope with a diving forearm to pick up a two-count. Sane applies a side headlock, but Bayley hits a back suplex. Asuka didn’t want to tag in. Valkyria tags in. Bayley and Valkyria team up to take Sane down for a two-count. Valkyria hits a northern lights suplex for another near fall. Valkyria goes for a suplex, but Sane gets out. Asuka blind tags in and attacks Valkyria. Valkyria takes the Kabuki Warriors down with a running crossbody block. The Kabuki Warriors get out of the ring and avoid a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Asuka pulls her down and hits a NASTY German Suplex on the floor! The Kabuki Warriors pose on the commentary table. When the show returns, The Kabuli Warriors get the win. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss run out after the match. Asuka and Sane go to attack Valkyria. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair run down to make the save. Sane and Asuka run out of the ring before they can all throw down. Winners: The Kabuki Warriors

