AEW has announced that Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will be teaming up to take on Madison Rayne and Skye Blue on this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Atlantic City.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the All-Atlantic Championship

-Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

-Special guest commentator Iron Mike Tyson