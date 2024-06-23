Another late addition has been made to the lineup for Monday’s WWE Raw.

On Sunday evening, WWE confirmed a new women’s tag-team match for the weekly three-hour red brand prime time Monday night program.

Now official for the June 24 episode of WWE Raw from Indianapolis, IN. is Katana Chance and Kayden Carter squaring off against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Also scheduled for the 6/24 show:

* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

* Drew McIntyre to appear

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.