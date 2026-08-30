The Brawling Birds have captured championship gold at AEW All In: London.

Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor defeated Lena Kross and Megan Bayne of Divine Dominion to become the new AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Divine Dominion used their size and power to control portions of the match, isolating Hayter before Windsor eventually made the tag and helped swing the momentum back in favor of the challengers.

The action broke down down the stretch, with both teams coming close to putting the match away. Bayne connected with a double German suplex before Kross tagged in, but Hayter answered by planting both champions with a double DDT.

Windsor later took Bayne out of the equation with a suplex on the apron, leaving Kross vulnerable inside the ring. Hayter and Windsor capitalized by connecting with Two Birds One Stone to score the three-count and capture the titles.

With the victory, The Brawling Birds are the new AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, bringing Divine Dominion’s reign to an end on AEW’s biggest stage at Wembley Stadium.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.