NJPW has announced two women’s matches for Friday’s Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view from New York City.

The Rumble on 44th Street Kickoff match will feature Kylie Rae and Tiara James vs. Waka Tsukiyama and Mina Shirakawa. This bout will air for free on NJPW World and Fite TV.

It was also announced that Stardom’s Mayu Iwatani will defend her SWA World Title against KiLynn King at Rumble on 44th Street. The SWA World Title is a title where the champion can only accept challenges from wrestlers who are from other countries than their own.

Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event will take place live from the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The event will air live at 8pm ET. NJPW’s The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special will air on Thursday at 8pm ET, with a mystery line-up. Both events will air live on FITE TV. Below is the updated card for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street:

Three-Way Match for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Aussie Open (c)

NYC Street Fight for the Provisional KOPW Title

El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi (c)

SWA World Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Mayu Iwatani (c)

The Bullet Club (Juice Robinson and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White) vs. Kazuchika Okada and Eddie Kingston

Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

Chaos (Rocky Romero and Yoh) vs. House of Torture (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Sho and Yujiro Takahashi)

Shota Umino, Homicide and Wheeler Yuta vs. The WCWC and Tom Lawlor

Kickoff Match

Kylie Rae and Tiara James vs. Waka Tsukiyama and Mina Shirakawa

