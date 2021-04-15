AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes Hikaru Shida defending the women’s championship against number one contender, Tay Conti. Check out the early lineup below.

-Hikaru Shida versus Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Christian Cage

-Trent versus Penta El Cero M

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Ricky Starks