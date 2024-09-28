The WWE Women’s Championship match is set for the next premium live event.

During the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a number one contender’s match was held to determine Nia Jax’s opponent for WWE Bad Blood 2024.

In the opening match of the evening, Bayley defeated Naomi with a Bayley-to-belly and top-rope elbow drop to earn the next shot at “Queen” Nia Jax.

The Nia Jax vs. Bayley match for the WWE Women’s Championship is now official for WWE Bad Blood 2024, which takes place on October 5 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 will also feature:

* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell In A Cell)

* Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline

* Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor