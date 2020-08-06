Women’s Title Match Set for WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX”

Dakota Kai vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is now official for the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event.

Tonight’s NXT opener on the USA Network saw Kai defeat Rhea Ripley in a #1 contender’s match to earn the title shot at Takeover. The finish saw Mercedes Martinez attack Ripley to allow Kai to finish her off.

The 30th NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will likely take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Below is the current card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

[Rumored Match]

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Ridge Holland or Oney Lorcan or Damian Priest vs. Kushida or Cameron Grimes or Mystery Opponent vs. 1 Superstar TBD

