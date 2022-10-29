The RAW Women’s Title will be on the line at WWE Crown Jewel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FS1 that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend against Bayley in an “I Quit” match at Crown Jewel.

Shortly after Damage CTRL returned to WWE at SummerSlam following Belair’s win over Becky Lynch, Bayley became the first woman to pin Belair in more than 300 days during a six-woman match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Belair retained over Bayley in a Ladder Match at WWE Extreme Rules, but Bayley pinned Belair in a non-title match on this week’s RAW to earn a title shot, thanks to interference from the returning Nikki Cross.

Bayley vs. Belair will be just the eighth WWE women’s match to take place in the Kingdom. Bayley worked one of those matches, a win to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title over Naomi at Super ShowDown 2020, while Belair has worked two of those matches – a win in the Women’s Elimination Chamber at Elimination Chamber 2022, and a Triple Threat for the blue brand title at Crown Jewel 2021, which also included Sasha Banks and the champion Becky Lynch.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

I Quit Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Crown Jewel.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.