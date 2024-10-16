Ring Of Honor has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.

On Wednesday, ROH Wrestling announced a Proving Ground Women’s World title main event match, action involving AEW stars MxM Collection and Nick Wayne from The Patriarchy, and more, for Thursday night’s new episode.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, October 17, 2024 episode of ROH TV, which premieres at 7/6c on HonorClub:

* Nick Wayne in action

* MxM Collection in action

* Angelico and Serpentico in action

*Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van

* ROH Women’s Title (Proving Ground): Athena vs. Lady Frost

Make sure to check back here after the show on Thursday night for complete ROH On HonorClub results for October 17, 2024.