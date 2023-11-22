Tony Khan has announced a new matchup for this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

The company president announced on social media that Ruby Soho will be battling Anna Jay and Skye Blue in a three-way matchup on tonight’s show, which takes place from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

TONIGHT, Thanksgiving Eve

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@realrubysoho vs @Skyebyee vs @annajay___ Tonight's Thanksgiving 3 Way fight pits Chicago's Skye Blue v Anna Jay v Ruby Soho (w/ @Saraya) in the midst of Ruby's saga with Anna's partner @TheAngeloParker pic.twitter.com/lK905UgWdV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 22, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/22 DYNAMITE:

-TNT Champion Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Lucahsaurus

-Toni Storm makes acceptance speech after becoming women’s champion

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay

-Jay White vs. RUSH Continental Classic Tournament

-Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe Continental Classic Tournament

-Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal Continental Classic Tournament