Tony Khan has announced a new matchup for this evening’s AEW Dynamite.
The company president announced on social media that Ruby Soho will be battling Anna Jay and Skye Blue in a three-way matchup on tonight’s show, which takes place from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
TONIGHT, Thanksgiving Eve
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@realrubysoho vs @Skyebyee vs @annajay___
Tonight's Thanksgiving 3 Way fight pits Chicago's Skye Blue v Anna Jay v Ruby Soho (w/ @Saraya) in the midst of Ruby's saga with Anna's partner @TheAngeloParker pic.twitter.com/lK905UgWdV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 22, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/22 DYNAMITE:
-TNT Champion Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Lucahsaurus
-Toni Storm makes acceptance speech after becoming women’s champion
-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay
-Jay White vs. RUSH Continental Classic Tournament
-Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe Continental Classic Tournament
-Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal Continental Classic Tournament