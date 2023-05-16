NWA has announced the full lineup for the May 16th edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr. Tonight’s action will feature Kenzie Paige defending the NWA World Women’s Television Championship, as well as a Crockett Cup Tune-Up matchup. Check out the card below.

-Kenzie Paige vs. Sierra for the NWA World Women’s Television Championship

-Pretty Empowered vs. Labrava Escobar & La Rosa Negra

-Alex Taylor vs. Psycho Boy Fodder vs. Koa Laxamana

-Kratos & Odison vs. Jordan Clearwater & Cyon in a Crockett Cup Tune-Up

Things are heating up in @NWA as we get closer to the #CrockettCup, coming June 3-4 in Winston-Salem. Don’t miss an all-new, action-packed episode of #NWAPowerrr tomorrow, 6:05pm EST, on YouTube!!! https://t.co/NbMBOq2ZOl pic.twitter.com/iZNlqb29eS — THE Pollo Del Mar – Instagram.com/PolloDelMarFans (@TheGlamazonPDM) May 15, 2023

