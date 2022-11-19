The Women’s War Games Advantage match has been confirmed for Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW.

It was previously announced that one member of Team Belair will go up against one member of Team Damage CTRL to determine which team gets the number’s advantage inside War Games. Now WWE has announced that it will be Asuka and Rhea Ripley doing battle on RAW to determine who gets the War Games advantage.

The 5-on-5 Women’s War Games match will feature one person to be announced, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Ripley, Nikki Cross, Bayley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The final member of the babyface team should be reveled on Monday’s RAW.

No other matches have been announced for Monday’s go-home RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY as of this writing. Below is an early promo for the show:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.