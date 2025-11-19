A wild main event closed out Week 1 of NXT Gold Rush, ending with a major championship shakeup as Jacy Jayne captured the NXT Women’s Championship, thanks to a shocking heel turn that blindsided the champion.

The night opened with full in-ring introductions from Mike Rome, and the crowd was firmly behind Tatum Paxley from the outset with loud “Tatum!” chants filling the Performance Center. Paxley and Jayne opened with quick grappling, each trading pin attempts and counters, before the pace picked up and interference from Fatal Attraction began. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid tried pulling Jayne to safety early, but Paxley made them pay by diving off the top rope with a front-flip senton to wipe out the entire group.

Jayne recovered during the break, hitting a cannonball off the apron, and nearly took control for good after landing a top-rope rana. Paxley fired back on instinct with a superkick, triggering “This is Awesome!” chants as both women reset and swung for the fences.

The champion connected with an enziguri, a spinning leg drop, and later a huge sit-out powerbomb for a close two-count, while Jayne rattled Paxley with a basement dropkick and the first Rolling Encore, though Paxley kicked out at two. Interference escalated as Izzi Dame slid a chair into the ring and Fallon Henley attempted to use the title belt, but Paxley refused to cheat and kept fighting through the chaos.

Everything changed on the outside, where Paxley chased Jayne to the floor, only to be cut off by her own stable. In a shocking moment, Izzi Dame blasted Paxley with a bicycle kick, revealing a full heel turn.

The Culling rolled the stunned champion back inside, where Jayne immediately capitalized, hitting a second Rolling Encore to secure the pin and officially become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion.

Jayne celebrated with Fatal Attraction as Izzi Dame stood over her fallen former ally, leaving NXT Gold Rush Week 1 with a seismic shift at the top of the women’s division.

If you missed this week’s NXT Gold Rush Week 1 show, fear not, as you can check out our detailed WWE NXT Results 11/18/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage, including next week for NXT Gold Rush Week 2 results coverage.