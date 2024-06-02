A title challenge has been issued for The Forbidden Door 3.

At the STARDOM event at Korakuen Hall in Japan on Saturday night, June 1, 2024, “Timeless” Toni Storm appeared with Mariah May.

During the appearance, which took place while Mina Shirakawa was in the ring, the AEW Women’s World Champion appeared on the screen with May and spoke about Shirakawa coming to her defense in AEW when she is not around.

This led to Storm opening “The Forbidden Door” and issuing a formal challenge to Shirakawa for a match, noting any friend of May’s is a friend of hers, but she wants to see what kind of woman Shirakawa is.

Shirakawa responded by saying everyone wants her, and that she would face Storm anywhere and at any time. “Watch out for me!” she ended, to borrow a line from “Timeless” Toni.

The match is set for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, which is scheduled to take place on June 30 at the UBS Arena in New York.

Make sure to join us here on 6/30 for live AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 results coverage.