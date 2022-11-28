The inaugural class for the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame has been announced.

The 2023 class will include several WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling legends. The following names were announced: Cora Livingston, Mildred Burke, Beverly Shade, Toni Rose and Donna Christanello, Susan “Tex” Green, referee Rita Marie Chatterton, Jazz, Iryna Merleni, Luna Vachon, Madusa/Alundra Blayze, Marva Scott, Babs Wingo, Ethel Johnson, and the GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) promotion.

The first-ever WWHOF Awards will also be given out in 2023. The following names will be honored: Tom Burke for Historian of the Year, Laurene London will receive the Film Award, Jamie Hemmings as Journalist of the Year, Velvet Sky for Broadcaster of the Year (NWA), NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille as Lady Wrestler of the Year, Dawn Whitman will receive the Courage Award, Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will receive the Most Improved Female Wrestler Award, NWA President Billy Corgan will receive the Promoter of the Year Award, and Lori McGee will receive the Nobility Award.

The WWHOF is currently located online, but each induction is scheduled to take place at various locations around the country. The first induction will occur prematurely on Saturday, December 17 during the Icons of Wrestling event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA as Jazz, Madusa, and Vachon will be honored.

The WWHOF was founded in 2021 by “Pitbull” Gary Wolf, Susan “Tex” Green, Angel Orsini, and Christopher Annino. The Board of Directors are President Chris Bournea, and Vice President Candi Capoferri. The Advisory Board includes Richie Sorrentino, Ken Raftery, Rusty Gilligan, and Christina Marie, who is also the WWHOF Ambassador.

You can find more details on the WWHOF at womenswrestlinghalloffame.com. Below is a promo sent to us by the WWHOF:

