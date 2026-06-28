Women’s wrestling legend Missy Hyatt has revealed that she will require surgery following a serious car accident earlier this month.

Hyatt, a former longtime WCW personality, shared the news in a post on social media (see below), explaining that she typically doesn’t discuss personal matters publicly but wanted to provide an update to fans while also thanking a friend for providing footage related to the incident.

“I’m gonna turn off the comments on this post,” she wrote. “I just wanna update some people. I usually do not share this kind of stuff. I hope everybody likes all the wrestling stuff I’ve been putting up. I gotta thank my friend Mark B. for sending me the footage.”

The wrestling veteran revealed that she was involved in a car accident on June 2 and confirmed that surgery will be necessary as a result of her injuries. Hyatt also explained why she chose to disable comments on the post, citing the negativity that often appears on social media.

“I was in a bad car accident on June 2 and I’m gonna be needing surgery soon. Some people will send their condolences. Other people will laugh and make fun of me.”

Hyatt went on to clarify that she was not responsible for the accident and was not under the influence of alcohol at the time. She also noted that she currently has no one to help care for her following the upcoming procedure.

“It wasn’t my fault I had not been drinking I do not drink, but I have nobody to take care of me afterwards and I doubt I will find anyone between now and then I’m not sure when surgery is. enjoy this old photo too!!!”

Hyatt is best known for her run in WCW, where she became one of wrestling’s most recognizable personalities during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her most recent in-ring appearance came at IMPACT Wrestling’s Homecoming event in 2021, where she teamed with Brian Myers in a victory over Rachael Ellering and Tommy Dreamer.