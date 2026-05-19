Former WCW personality Missy Hyatt sounded off on social media following the surprise WWE return of Brock Lesnar during WWE Raw this past Monday night.

As noted, Lesnar made his shocking comeback on the May 18 episode of Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, attacking Oba Femi during an in-ring open challenge segment.

The appearance marked Lesnar’s first time back on WWE television since his rumored impromptu retirement following his loss to Femi at WrestleMania 42.

Hyatt reacted to Lesnar’s return with an unfiltered post on X.

“I just heard brock lesnar is back,” Hyatt wrote. “Did they find a woman to woo him back with urination videos? Did a big wig procure him a woman as a negotiation perk?”

She wasn’t done yet.

“Or did he just want to get out of the house, since those previous allegations are never fun to discuss with your wife if you are home 24/7?”

It’s worth noting that Lesnar has not been formally accused of wrongdoing in the Janel Grant lawsuit, nor was he named as a defendant in the case.

Meanwhile, WWE is reportedly building toward a rematch between Lesnar and Femi, with Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II expected to take place at the upcoming WWE Clash In Italy premium live event later this month.

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