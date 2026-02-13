Another respected veteran is officially back under the WWE umbrella.

WWE Hall of Famer Jazz announced on Friday morning that she has joined WWE Performance Center in a new role as a coach, marking her latest chapter with the company.

The former WWE Women’s Champion brings a wealth of experience to the table, both in front of and behind the camera.

In recent years, Jazz has worked behind the scenes with both National Wrestling Alliance and TNA Wrestling, helping develop talent and lending her decades of in-ring knowledge to the next generation.

Her return to WWE had been quietly building momentum, as she made multiple visits to the WWE Performance Center throughout last year as a guest coach.

Now, it’s official.

Jazz released a statement via social media regarding the exciting news.

“Giving God all the Glory,” her Instagram statement began (see below). “I can officially say as of 2026 I’m now a part of the coaching staff at the WWE Performance Center!”

The former women’s champion continued, “Professional wrestling has been my life for 30 years. Now I get to work with the next generation of Superstars! I’m a true testament of never giving up . No matter how long the process may seem!”