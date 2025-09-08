A pro wrestling legend recently underwent a serious surgery.

Women’s wrestling legend Leilani Kai surfaced via social media today to post a statement regarding Fred Ottman undergoing vascular surgery.

Ottman is best known to pro wrestling fans as former WWE Superstar Tugboat and later Typhoon of The Natural Disasters tag-team with Earthquake. Infamously, Ottman is best known as The Shockmaster from his WCW days, with arguably the most notoriously infamous debut of all-time.

Kai wrote the following via her Facebook page about Ottman: