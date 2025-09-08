A pro wrestling legend recently underwent a serious surgery.
Women’s wrestling legend Leilani Kai surfaced via social media today to post a statement regarding Fred Ottman undergoing vascular surgery.
Ottman is best known to pro wrestling fans as former WWE Superstar Tugboat and later Typhoon of The Natural Disasters tag-team with Earthquake. Infamously, Ottman is best known as The Shockmaster from his WCW days, with arguably the most notoriously infamous debut of all-time.
Kai wrote the following via her Facebook page about Ottman:
Today, my dear friend and wrestling brother Fred Ottman (who fans know as Tugboat, Typhoon, and of course The Shockmaster) is undergoing vascular surgery.
Fred has given so much of himself to this business, both in the ring and outside of it. He’s always been larger than life, but what I love most is his heart. He has a way of making everyone around him feel cared for, and that’s something truly special.
I want to ask all of you to please lift Fred and his wife Sheila up in your thoughts and prayers today. Sheila has been right by his side through everything, and I know your love and support will mean the world to both of them.
Wishing my friend a safe surgery and a strong recovery. We’re all pulling for you, Fred.”