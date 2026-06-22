Missy Hyatt has publicly come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer, adding her voice to those within the wrestling industry who have expressed support for the veteran performer following allegations that surfaced over the weekend.

Taking to social media, Hyatt addressed some the criticism aimed at Dreamer and stated that her personal experiences with him have always been positive and professional. She also pointed to several examples of Dreamer helping fellow wrestlers throughout his career.

“I seen some disparaging comments about Tommy Dreamer online,” Hyatt wrote. “My interactions with Dreamer have always been cordial and professional. I have nothing bad to say about him. These are the things i witnessed that tommy did for others.”

Hyatt went on to praise Dreamer for using his influence to create opportunities for independent talent during his time working with ECW, WWE, and TNA.

“He recommended try outs and jobs for so much indy talent when he worked for ECW, WWE and TNA,” she continued. “I guess he’s confident in his own spot and didn’t feel threatened like so many that someone could steal his spot.He helped so many put together matches by emphasizing their strengths.”

She also credited Dreamer with helping wrestlers facing personal struggles, noting that he would often step in to connect them with available resources.

“He would call WWE wellness to help troubled souls find help before it was too late. TNA’s loss and an asset to any company and locker room.”

Hyatt’s comments come after several wrestlers who previously worked with Dreamer shared their own experiences on social media over the weekend.

Among those who spoke out were Perch, Carlie Bravo, and Kennedi, contributing to the ongoing discussion surrounding Dreamer.