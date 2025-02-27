– A member of the 2025 class of WWE Hall of Fame inductees for the upcoming WrestleMania 41 Weekend, Michelle McCool, is scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of WWE LFG. The wife of The Undertaker shakes things up when she helps Mickie James’ team instead of “The Deadman’s” on an all-new episode of the WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E program. WWE released a teaser clip of McCool on WWE LFG via their official X account.

– In a new interview with FOX News, NASCAR driver William Byron spoke about recently attending an episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, where he was acknowledged in a cameo appearance during the broadcast.

– On Thursday morning, WWE released a new video on their official YouTube channel looking at the build up to the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.