A women’s wrestling apparently had an opportunity to return to WWE.

But turned it down.

Gail Kim surfaced via social media last week and revealed the juicy nugget of information while interacting with a fan.

During Christmas Day on Thursday, December 25, the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former WWE women’s wrestling star was asked by a fan if she is still working with, or would be willing to work with WWE.

Kim informed the fan that she was actually given such an opportunity, but claimed she “had to” turn it down.

“I had to decline the offer unfortunately,” Kim wrote. “Sucks, but had to.”

Gail Kim recently worked with WWE in a sense, as she was still active with TNA Wrestling during some of the WWE NXT events that featured crossover content, as she was on-hand to assist in the TNA side of things.

The women’s wrestling legend parted ways with TNA in early 2025.