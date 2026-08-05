Candice Michelle believes her in-ring return could be just around the corner.

The former WWE Women’s Champion has not competed since 2017, with her previous run before that ending in 2009. In recent months, Michelle has been working behind the scenes in TNA as a producer/agent, a role she has previously said could serve as the first step toward getting back in the ring.

During a new interview with The Wrestling Classic, Michelle shared an encouraging update on her comeback plans, saying she feels a return is getting closer.

“You know, I think it’s coming soon,” she teased. “I started my comeback as an agent, which is really cool because I get to relearn the philosophy.”

Michelle went on to explain that working backstage has helped ease her back into the business while preparing for a potential return to active competition.

“I get to learn the behind the scenes, slowly getting my feet wet a little bit,” she continued. “And pretty soon we’ll slide on in.”

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