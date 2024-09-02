Killer Kelly announced some exciting personal news to the world this week.

On Monday, the women’s wrestling star, real name Raquel Lourenco, announced that she and Myron Reed, a fellow wrestler, are expecting the birth of a child together.

“From daddy….to future mommy,” she wrote as the caption to a photo of her showing off her ‘baby bump’ on X.

Check out the baby bump photo of Killer Kelly via the X post embedded below.