The WWE NXT World Championship main event for the next WWE NXT premium live event is set.

On the May 6 episode of WWE NXT, Borne emerged victorious in a high-stakes 25-man battle royal, securing a shot at Oba Femi’s NXT Championship at NXT Battleground, set for May 25.

The chaotic finale saw Borne outlast Ethan Page and Shawn Spears to clinch the win. In the closing moments, Page hurled Spears over the top rope, but Spears managed to cling to the apron. As Spears attempted to recover, Borne capitalized with a well-timed dropkick that sent both Page and Spears crashing to the floor—sealing the win.

Je’Von Evans also made it to the final four but was eliminated after Spears and Page briefly joined forces to send him over the top rope.

Meanwhile, Trick Williams—still laser-focused on reclaiming the title from Oba Femi—found himself sidetracked by an appearance from Joe Hendry. The distraction opened the door for Elijah to eliminate Williams. Spears quickly followed up by dumping Elijah out as well.

With momentum on his side, Myles Borne now sets his sights on the biggest match of his career—challenging Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at Battleground.

