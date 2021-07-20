New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament and World Tag League have both been added to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Full details, including a video teaser of the additional content, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, the international TV premiere of Best of the Super Jr. and World Tag League!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!

