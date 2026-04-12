New champions have been crowned in TNA following a chaotic title clash at Rebellion.

The TNA World Tag-Team Championship changed hands on Saturday night, as The System duo of Brian Myers and Bear Bronson defeated The Hardys to capture the gold at TNA Rebellion 2026.

The match was a back-and-forth battle throughout, but in the end, The System got their hands raised.

With the victory, The Hardys are the new TNA World Tag-Team Champions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Rebellion Results 4/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.