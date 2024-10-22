A big match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, The New Day defeated The Authors of Pain, and the LWO duo of Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee defeated The Creed Brothers to advance in the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament.

With their respective wins, The New Day and Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee will now move on to face The War Raiders in a WWE World Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament Finals Triple-Threat match, with the winning team moving on to challenge The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the gold.

