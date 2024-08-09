The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

During the August 8 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, it was announced that Nic Nemeth will be defending his TNA World Championship against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander on next week’s show.

Scheduled for Thursday, August 15, next week’s TNA iMPACT will also feature more Ultimate X Qualifying matches, as well as a special Knockouts singles match, with Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw running their recent TNA Xplosion match back, but this time with multiple referees to ensure a clean finish.

Additionally, TNA Wrestling ended their 8/8 episode with a brawl between Mike Santana and Moose to promote their singles bout scheduled for the 8/15 show.

